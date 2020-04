April 30 (Reuters) - Mobecom Ltd:

* BEGUN EXPERIENCING SLOWDOWN IN REVENUE DUE TO COVID-19 RESTRICTIONS IN ALL JURISDICTIONS

* EXPECT SOME OF PREDICTED SLOWDOWN IN REVENUES DUE TO COVID-19 TO BE PARTIALLY OFFSET BY GROWING NEW CLIENT REVENUES