BRIEF-Moberg Pharma Enters Financing Agreement For Further Investments In MOB-015

March 23 (Reuters) - Moberg Pharma AB (publ):

* MOBERG PHARMA ENTERS FINANCING AGREEMENT OF UP TO SEK 216 MILLION FOR FURTHER INVESTMENTS IN MOB-015

* MOBERG PHARMA AB (PUBL) - ENTERED INTO A CONVERTIBLE NOTE AGREEMENT WITH NICE & GREEN S.A.

* MOBERG PHARMA AB (PUBL) - AGREEMENT ENABLES CO TO PURSUE MOB-015 POTENTIAL IN ONYCHOMYCOSIS AND CONDUCT AN ADDITIONAL CLINICAL STUDY

* MOBERG PHARMA AB (PUBL) - N&G AGREEMENT HAS TRANCHES OF INITIALLY SEK 3 MILLION PER MONTH FOR FIRST SIX MONTHS

* MOBERG PHARMA AB (PUBL) - HAS COMMITTED TO DRAW FIRST TWO TRANCHES AND CAN THEN DECIDE IF AND WHEN REMAINING TRANCHES WILL BE DRAWN.

* MOBERG PHARMA AB (PUBL) - AGREEMENT WITH N&G ALSO CONTAINS A PROFIT SHARING PROGRAM, CONSISTING OF CASH COMPENSATION TO MOBERG Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: