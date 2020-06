June 25 (Reuters) - Moberg Pharma AB (publ):

* MOBERG PHARMA MEETS PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN THE EUROPEAN PHASE 3 STUDY

* ANNOUNCES THAT MOB-015 (TOPICAL TERBINAFINE) MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN EUROPEAN PHASE 3 STUDY INCLUDING 452 ONYCHOMYCOSIS PATIENTS, SHOWING NON-INFERIORITY VERSUS TOPICAL CICLOPIROX

* MOB-015 WAS GENERALLY WELL TOLERATED