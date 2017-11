Nov 8 (Reuters) - MOBERG PHARMA AB (PUBL):

* MOBERG PHARMA PROVIDES UPDATE ON TIMELINE FOR MOB-015

* SAYS ‍RECRUITMENT IN NORTH AMERICAN STUDY EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED DURING SUMMER 2018 AND RECRUITMENT IN EUROPEAN STUDY EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED IN SECOND HALF OF 2018​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)