Jan 30 (Reuters) - Mobi Development Co Ltd:

* EXPECTED TO RECORD A REDUCTION OF OVER 80% IN ITS CONSOLIDATED NET PROFIT FOR TWELVE MONTHS ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2017

* POSSIBILITY OF LOSS CANNOT BE RULED OUT.

* MOBI DEVELOPMENT - EXPECTED RESULT AS ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSES AND RESEARCH & DEVELOPMENT COSTS INCREASED AS COMPARED TO CORRESPONDING PERIOD IN 2016