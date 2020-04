April 14 (Reuters) -

* MOBIDIAG SAYS AMPLIDIAG COVID-19 MOLECULAR DIAGNOSTIC TEST GRANTED EMERGENCY USE AUTHORIZATION IN FINLAND FOR NOVEL CORONAVIRUS

* MOBIDIAG - AMPLIDIAG COVID-19 TEST CURRENTLY SET UP FOR ROUTINE USE IN MAIN FINNISH CLINICAL LABS WITH CAPACITY TO TEST UP TO 4,000 SAMPLES PER DAY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ]