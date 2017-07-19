FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 19, 2017 / 9:37 AM / a month ago

BRIEF-Mobile Embrace settles its ongoing litigation with Gbd Ventures Pty Limited

1 Min Read

July 19 (Reuters) - Mobile Embrace Ltd

* Has settled its ongoing litigation with gbd ventures pty limited

* Mbe has denied claim and has cross-claimed against gbd and two of its shareholders

* Under terms of settlement, all parties are to be responsible for payment of their own costs

* Litigation in which gbd sued mbe for $3.537m for loss alleged to have been incurred by gbd under a supply agreement with mbe Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

