BRIEF-Mobile Internet (China) Says Unit Expanded Business Scope

April 6 (Reuters) - Mobile Internet (China) Holdings Ltd :

* TO CONTINUE TO EXPLORE BUSINESS OPPORTUNITIES IN PROTECTIVE CLOTHING & HIGH-END MEDICAL PROTECTIVE SUPPLIES

* UNIT EXPANDED BUSINESS SCOPE TO INCLUDE MANUFACTURING AND SALES OF SECOND CATEGORY MEDICAL DEVICES

* GOT INDICATIVE PURCHASE ORDERS FROM OVERSEAS CLIENTS FOR MORE THAN 80 MILLION PIECES OF MASKS

* UNIT ALSO STARTED TO CONVERT PART OF ITS EXISTING PRODUCTION BASE INTO CLEAN ROOM PLANT FOR MEDICAL PURPOSES