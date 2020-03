March 3 (Reuters) - Mobile Internet (China) Holdings Ltd :

* UNIT SUBMITTED APPLICATION TO CONVERT PART OF MANUFACTURING PLANT TO AIRTIGHT, STERILE & DUST-PROOF PRODUCTION BASE

* WORKING WITH SOME GOVERNMENT AUTHORITIES TO APPLY FOR MEDICAL EQUIPMENT PRODUCTION LICENSE, REGISTRATION CERTIFICATE

* JIANGXI YICHUN FENGXIN OPEN ECONOMY LEADING OFFICE GIVES NOD FOR NEW PRODUCTION LINES FOR MAKING PROTECTIVE MEDICAL SUPPLIES