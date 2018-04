April 20 (Reuters) - Mobile Mini Inc:

* MOBILE MINI REPORTS Q1 2018 RESULTS AND ANNOUNCES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.33

* Q1 REVENUE $140.7 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $133.2 MILLION

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.34 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* EXPECT TO SEE STRONG YEAR-OVER-YEAR TOP LINE GROWTH AND EXPANDED MARGINS FOR REMAINDER OF 2018

* SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.25PER SHARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)