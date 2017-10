BRIEF-MobileIron announces third quarter 2017 results

Oct 31 (Reuters) - Mobileiron Inc

* MobileIron announces third quarter 2017 results

* Q3 non-GAAP loss per share $0.07

* Q3 GAAP loss per share $0.18

* Q3 revenue $42.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $43.2 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.07 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Q4 2017 revenue $46 million to $48 million

* MobileIron Inc qtrly ‍recurring revenue was $32.4 million, up 12.0% year-over-year​

* MobileIron Inc qtrly ‍gross billings were $50.4 million, up 6.6% year-over-year​

* MobileIron Inc qtrly ‍recurring billings were $37.5 million, up 7.5% year-over-year​

* MobileIron Inc - sees Q4 ‍gross billings are expected to be between $55 million and $58 million, which is flat to up 5% over last year​

* MobileIron Inc - ‍non-GAAP gross margin is expected to be between 85% and 87% for q4​

* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.02, revenue view $47.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S