BRIEF-MobileIron appoints CFO Simon Biddiscombe as CEO, member of board​

* MobileIron Inc - ‍has appointed chief financial officer Simon Biddiscombe as president, chief executive officer, and member of board​

* Sees Q3 2017 revenue $42 million to $43 million

* MobileIron Inc - ‍Q3 gross billings are expected to be between $49.5 million and $50.5 million​

* Q3 revenue view $45.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Mobileiron inc sees Q3 2017 ‍non-GAAP gross margin to be between 84 pct and 85 pct​