BRIEF-Mobileiron Inc Q1 GAAP Loss Per Share $0.17

April 26 (Reuters) - MobileIron Inc:

* MOBILEIRON ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER 2018 RESULTS

* Q1 NON-GAAP LOSS PER SHARE $0.06

* Q1 GAAP LOSS PER SHARE $0.17

* Q1 REVENUE $43.7 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $43.8 MILLION

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $-0.07 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* SEES Q2 2018 REVENUE $43 MILLION TO $46 MILLION

* QTRLY BILLINGS WERE $46.0 MILLION, UP 1% YEAR-OVER-YEAR

* SEES Q2 BILLINGS ARE EXPECTED TO BE BETWEEN $46 MILLION AND $49 MILLION

* SEES Q2 NON-GAAP GROSS MARGIN IS EXPECTED TO BE BETWEEN 84% AND 85%

* SEES 2018 BILLINGS ARE EXPECTED TO BE BETWEEN $210 MILLION AND $220 MILLION