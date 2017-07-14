FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in a month
BRIEF-Mobileye announces receipt of Israel Tax Authority ruling
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Science
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
U.S. judge in Takata bankruptcy halts lawsuits vs automakers
Business
U.S. judge in Takata bankruptcy halts lawsuits vs automakers
Graphic: An imminent threat?
North Korea
Graphic: An imminent threat?
Petronas 2.0: 'Whether crude is at $80 or $40, every dollar counts'
Reuters Focus
Petronas 2.0: 'Whether crude is at $80 or $40, every dollar counts'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 14, 2017 / 12:56 PM / in a month

BRIEF-Mobileye announces receipt of Israel Tax Authority ruling

1 Min Read

July 14 (Reuters) - Mobileye Nv:

* Mobileye announces receipt of Israel Tax Authority ruling and further extension of cash tender offer

* Mobileye- ‍tender offer being made pursuant to purchase agreement, by and among co, Intel and Cyclops Holdings, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Intel

* Mobileye - in connection with receipt of tax ruling, co announced that it and intel agreed Cyclops will extend offering period of tender offer

* Mobileye NV - tender offer, previously set to expire on July 20 is now scheduled to expire on July 28

* Mobileye-Israel Tax Authority issued acceptable tax ruling with respect to tender offer to purchase all outstanding shares of co by Intel corporation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.