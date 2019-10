BRIEF-Mobilezone Buys All Shares In Mister Mobile

Oct 31 (Reuters) - MOBILEZONE HOLDING AG:

* MOBILEZONE ACQUIRES 100 PERCENT OF SHARES IN MISTER MOBILE GMBH

* MOBILEZONE DEUTSCHLAND GMBH PURCHASES SHARES IN MISTER MOBILE GMBH FROM CO-FOUNDERS ROBERT ERMICH AND PHILION SE

* MOBILEZONE DEUTSCHLAND AND PHILION HAVE AGREED TO AN ASSET SWAP

* MISTER MOBILE OPERATES ONLINE PLATFORM DEINHANDY.DE, WHOSE SHAREHOLDERS ARE MOBILEZONE DEUTSCHLAND (45 PERCENT STAKE), PHILION SE (30 PERCENT STAKE) AND COMPANY’S CO-FOUNDER AND CEO ROBERT ERMICH

* THIRTY PERCENT OF SHARES IN MISTER MOBILE HELD BY PHILION WILL BE TRANSFERRED BACK TO MOBILEZONE DEUTSCHLAND

* IN RETURN, PHILION GETS 100% OF SHARES IN ONE BRAND SOLUTIONS GMBH, HELFER-LINE GMBH AND ONLINE PLATFORM HANDYFLASH.DE Source text: bit.ly/326MoqZ Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)