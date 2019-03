BRIEF-Mobilezone FY Operating Profit Up By 4.8 Pct At CHF 52.5 Mln

March 8 (Reuters) - Mobilezone Holding AG:

* FY SALES, OPERATING PROFIT (EBIT), AND CONSOLIDATED PROFIT WERE ONCE AGAIN INCREASED

* FY SALES GREW BY 2.0 PERCENT (5.5 PERCENT ADJUSTED FOR CURRENCY EFFECTS) TO CHF 1,196 MILLION

* FY OPERATING PROFIT INCREASED BY 4.8 PERCENT TO CHF 52.5 MILLION

* FY CONSOLIDATED PROFIT BY 12.2 PERCENT (13.7 PERCENT ADJUSTED FOR CURRENCY EFFECTS) TO CHF 39.5 MILLION

* DIVIDEND, FREE OF WITHHOLDING TAX, OF CHF 0.60 PER SHARE FROM RESERVES WILL BE PROPOSED

* OUTLOOK 2019: OPERATING PROFIT (EBIT) TO BE IN RANGE OF CHF 50 - 55 MILLION

* PLANS TO CONTINUE PRESENT DIVIDEND POLICY AND DISBURSE UP TO 75 PERCENT OF CONSOLIDATED PROFIT