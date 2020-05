May 13 (Reuters) - MOBILEZONE HOLDING AG:

* MOBILEZONE GERMANY CONSOLIDATES INDIRECT SALES UNDER NEW BRAND MOBILEZONE HANDEL

* CONSOLIDATION OF COMMERCIAL BUSINESS WILL RESULT IN RESTRUCTURING COSTS OF AROUND EUR 6 MILLION, WHICH WILL HAVE A ONE-OFF IMPACT ON 2020 EBIT

* LOCKDOWN CAUSED BY COVID-19 HAS HAD A SIGNIFICANT IMPACT ON OPERATING RESULTS OF MOBILEZONE GROUP FOR FIRST HALF OF 2020