Aug 24 (Reuters) - MOBILEZONE AG:

* H1 SALES INCREASED BY CHF 48 MILLION TO CHF 561 MILLION;

* H1 EBIT ROSE BY 25 PERCENT TO CHF 23.0 MILLION WITH AN EBIT MARGIN OF 4.1 PERCENT (2017: 3.6 PERCENT)

* H1 CONSOLIDATED PROFIT GREW BY 23 PERCENT TO CHF 16.8 MILLION (2017: CHF 13.7 MILLION)

* CONFIRMS OUTLOOK 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)