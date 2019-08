BRIEF-Mobilezone H1 Consolidated Profit Up At 17.1 Million Francs

Aug 23 (Reuters) - MOBILEZONE HOLDING AG:

* MOBILEZONE REPORTS A POSITIVE RESULT FOR THE FIRST SIX MONTHS OF 2019 AND MAKES AN UPWARD ADJUSTMENT TO ITS FORECAST FOR THE 2019 ANNUAL RESULT

* HY CONSOLIDATED PROFIT ROSE TO CHF 17.1 MILLION (2018: CHF 16.8 MILLION)

* HY EARNINGS BEFORE INTEREST AND TAXES (EBIT) GREW TO CHF 23.6 MILLION

* H1 SALES INCREASED BY CHF 8 MILLION TO CHF 569 MILLION

* EBIT TARGET FOR FISCAL YEAR 2019 HAS BEEN RAISED BY CHF 6 MILLION TO CHF 56 MILLION - CHF 61 MILLION

* HY SALES INCREASED BY CHF 8 MILLION TO CHF 569 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)