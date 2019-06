June 19 (Reuters) - MOBILEZONE HOLDING AG:

* COMPLETION OF THE TAKEOVER OF SH TELEKOMMUNIKATION DEUTSCHLAND GMBH

* TO EXECUTE THE ACQUISITION, 4,466,376 SHARES WERE ISSUED TO THE SELLERS AND EUR 37.5 MILLION WAS PAID IN CASH