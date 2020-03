March 20 (Reuters) - MOBILEZONE HOLDING AG:

* A NUMBER OF MOBILEZONE SHOPS TO REMAIN OPEN

* WE HAVE REDUCED NUMBER OF SHOPS THAT ARE OPEN FOR BUSINESS FROM 120 TO 80 FOR NOW

* NUMBER OF OPEN SHOPS MAY HAVE TO BE REDUCED FURTHER IN NEAR TERM Source text: bit.ly/2UptyJt Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)