Aug 30 (Reuters) - Mobilezone Holding AG:

* MOBILEZONE SUCCESSFULLY SECURES CHF 53 MILLION AND EUR 28.5 MILLION OF BONDED LOANS FOR REFINANCING

* BONDED LOANS WILL BE USED TO PARTIALLY REFINANCE EXISTING SYNDICATED LOAN

* BOND LOANS TO BE USED TO REPAY BRIDGE FUNDING FOR ACQUISITION OF SH TELEKOMMUNIKATION DEUTSCHLAND GMBH IN JUNE 2019