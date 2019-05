May 10 (Reuters) - MOBILEZONE HOLDING AG:

* TAKES OVER SH TELEKOMMUNIKATION DEUTSCHLAND GMBH

* PURCHASE PRICE CONSISTS OF BASIC PURCHASE PRICE IN CASH, EQUITY COMPONENT OF SAME AMOUNT OF 4’466’376 IN MOBILEZONE SHARES, AND EARN-OUT COMPONENT OF EUR 3 MILLION

* SELLERS OF SH SIGNED LOCK-UP AGREEMENT AND WILL KEEP 50% OF SHARES FOR TWO YEARS AND FURTHER 50 % FOR THREE YEARS