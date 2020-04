BRIEF-Mobilicom Says Cash Position Expected To Be About $4Mln At End Of March Quarter

April 15 (Reuters) - Mobilicom Ltd:

* CASH POSITION EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT $4MLN AT END OF MARCH QUARTER

* COVID-19 LOCKDOWN IMPACTING SUPPLY CHAIN AND HALTING TRAVEL OF KEY SALES STAFF TO VARIOUS PROJECTS, AND PROPOSED PROJECTS

* COST REDUCTION AND MITIGATION ACTIVITIES HAVE BEEN UNDERTAKEN FROM MID-MARCH

* SINCE MID-MARCH MANAGEMENT MOVED TO MAKE NUMBER OF EMPLOYMENT POSITIONS REDUNDANT, WHILE MOVING SIGNIFICANT NUMBER OF STAFF TO UNPAID LEAVE

* REMAINING STAFF ON PAYROLL, INCLUDING MANAGEMENT, HAVE TAKEN A 50% REDUCTION IN PAY UNTIL APRIL 19 Source text reut.rs/3ewShoK Further company coverage: