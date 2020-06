BRIEF-MobilityOne FY Gross Profit Rises

June 15 (Reuters) - MobilityOne Ltd:

* MOBILITYONE LTD - FY UNAUDITED REVENUE INCREASED 35.0% TO £169.4 MILLION (2018: £125.5 MILLION)

* MOBILITYONE LTD - FY GROSS PROFIT OF £10.7 MILLION (2018: £7.4 MILLION)

* MOBILITYONE - COVID-19 NOT NEGATIVELY AFFECTED FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE & DIRECTORS REMAIN CONFIDENT ON PROSPECTS FOR GROUP FOR REMAINDER OF 2020

* MOBILITYONE LTD - GROUP'S FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE IN MALAYSIA HAS NOT BEEN ADVERSELY AFFECTED BY COVID-19