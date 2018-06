* MOBIMO AND IMMOBILIENGESELLSCHAFT FADMATT AG AGREE ON A FRIENDLY TAKEOVER

* SUBMITTED AN OFFER OF CHF 28,000 PER SHARE TO FADMATT SHAREHOLDERS

* AT LEAST HALF OF ACQUISITION PRICE OF CHF 183 MILLION WILL BE PAID AS NEWLY CREATED REGISTERED SHARES FROM CO’S AUTHORISED CAPITAL

* OFFER WILL BE CONCLUDED IF AT LEAST 67% OF FADMATT SHARES ARE TENDERED

* OFFER HAS ALREADY BEEN ACCEPTED BY SLIGHTLY MORE THAN 50% OF FADMATT SHARES