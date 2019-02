BRIEF-Mobimo Holding FY Profit At CHF 90.3 Mln

Feb 8 (Reuters) - MOBIMO HOLDING AG:

* FY PROFIT OF CHF 90.3 MILLION, WHICH IS ON A PAR WITH 2017 (CHF 91.5 MILLION)

* AT CHF 114.1 MILLION, FY RENTAL INCOME WAS UP YEAR-ON-YEAR (PRIOR YEAR: CHF 111.0 MILLION)

* VACANCY RATE AS AT 31 DECEMBER 2018 WAS A LOW 2.9% (PRIOR YEAR: 4.9%)

* AT CHF 42.0 MILLION, FY NET INCOME FROM REVALUATION SIGNIFICANTLY EXCEEDED PRIOR YEAR’S FIG (CHF 27.3 MILLION)

* AT CHF 42.0 MILLION, FY NET INCOME FROM REVALUATION SIGNIFICANTLY EXCEEDED PRIOR YEAR'S FIG (CHF 27.3 MILLION)

* PROFIT ON DISPOSALS OF CHF 29.0 MILLION (PRIOR YEAR: CHF 27.5 MILLION)