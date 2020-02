Feb 7 (Reuters) - MOBIMO HOLDING AG:

* FY RENTAL INCOME WAS UP 10% YEAR ON YEAR AT CHF 125.0 MILLION (PRIOR YEAR: CHF 114.1 MILLION)

* FY PROFIT WAS CHF 103.1 MILLION (PRIOR-YEAR: CHF 90.3 MILLION)

* FY NET INCOME FROM REVALUATION ARISING FROM COMPANY’S DEVELOPMENT ACTIVITIES WAS CHF 16.0 MILLION (PRIOR YEAR: CHF 23.2 MILLION) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)