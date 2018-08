BRIEF-Mobimo Holding H1 Profit Of CHF 37.9 Mln

Aug 3 (Reuters) - MOBIMO HOLDING AG:

* H1 RENTAL INCOME FELL SLIGHTLY YEAR-ON-YEAR TO CHF 54.7 MILLION (FIRST HALF OF 2017: CHF 56.4 MILLION)

* H1 NET INCOME FROM REVALUATION WAS CHF 17.7 MILLION (FIRST HALF OF 2017: CHF 30.6 MILLION)

* H1 PROFIT OF CHF 37.9 MILLION (FIRST HALF OF 2017: CHF 63.3 MILLION)

* H1 EBIT AMOUNTED TO CHF 57.3 MILLION (FIRST HALF OF 2017: CHF 92.9 MILLION)

* EXPECTS RENTAL INCOME TO INCREASE BY AROUND CHF 27 MILLION IN 2019 COMPARED TO 2017