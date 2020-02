BRIEF-Mobimo Holding Issues Bond Of CHF 220 Million

Feb 17 (Reuters) - MOBIMO HOLDING AG:

* ISSUES BOND OF CHF 220 MILLION

* PROCEEDS OF BOND SHALL BE USED TO REPLACE SHORT-TERM DEBT FACILITIES AND TO FINANCE ONGOING PROJECTS AS WELL AS GENERAL CORPORATE PURPOSES

* ISSUE OF A 8-YEAR CHF 220 MILLION STRAIGHT BOND WITH A COUPON OF 0.25%.

* PROCEEDS OF BOND SHALL BE USED TO REPLACE SHORT-TERM DEBT FACILITIES AND TO FINANCE ONGOING PROJECTS AS WELL AS GENERAL CORPORATE PURPOSES