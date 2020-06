BRIEF-Mobimo Holding No Delays In Construction Projects

June 4 (Reuters) - MOBIMO HOLDING AG:

* BUSINESS UPDATE REGARDING IMPACT OF CORONAVIRUS CRISIS ON MOBIMO

* HOTELS/CATERING ESTABLISHMENTS MOST SEVERELY AFFECTED (10% OF RENTAL INCOME)

* NO IMPACT ON RESIDENTIAL PORTFOLIO (JUST UNDER 40% OF RENTAL INCOME FROM INVESTMENT PROPERTIES)

* NO DELAYS IN CONSTRUCTION PROJECTS

* DOES NOT CURRENTLY ANTICIPATE ANY RADICAL CHANGES IN DEMAND FOR CONDOMINIUMS IN MID-PRICE SEGMENT

* LOSS OF RENTAL INCOME DUE TO CORONAVIRUS CRISIS IS EXPECTED TO REACH HIGH SINGLE-DIGIT MILLIONS OF FRANCS