April 28 (Reuters) - Mobimo Holding AG:

* MOBIMO HOLDING AG: STEFAN HILBER TO BECOME CFO OF MOBIMO

* MOBIMO HOLDING - HILBER WILL TAKE OVER FROM MANUEL ITTEN AS CFO IN AUTUMN 2020

* MOBIMO HOLDING AG - UNTIL HILBER'S ARRIVAL, JÖRG BRUNNER WILL SERVE AS INTERIM CFO, HEAD OF CO'S FINANCE DEPARTMENT