July 19 (Reuters) - MOBIMO HOLDING AG:

* ​SUCCESSFUL TAKEOVER OFFER TO THE SHAREHOLDERS OF IMMOBILIENGESELLSCHAFT FADMATT AG

* BY END OF OFFER PERIOD, A TOTAL OF 96% OF FADMATT SHARES HAD BEEN TENDERED

* COMPLETION IS PLANNED FOR 22 AUGUST 2018

* ACCORDING TO FADMATT SHARES TENDERED TO DATE, JUST OVER 50% OF TAKEOVER PRICE OF CHF 183 MILLION WILL BE PAID WITH SHARES FROM MOBIMO’S AUTHORISED CAPITAL Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)