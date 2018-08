Aug 17 (Reuters) - Mobimo Holding AG:

* EQS-ADHOC: MOBIMO SUCCESSFULLY COMPLETES ACQUISITION OF IMMOBILIENGESELLSCHAFT FADMATT AG

* ALMOST HALF OF ACQUISITION PRICE OF CHF 183 MILLION WILL BE PAID IN CASH

* MORE THAN 50% WITH 383,377 NEW SHARES CREATED FROM MOBIMO'S AUTHORISED CAPITAL