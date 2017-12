Dec 18 (Reuters) - Mobiplus Ab (Publ):

* ‍MOBIPLUS ACQUIRES COMPANY THAT WORKS FOR RETAIL INDUSTRY

* - PURCHASE PRICE FOR CO IS SEK 6.1 MILLION PLUS CO'S FUNDS OF SEK 2.5 MILLION, TOTAL OF SEK 8.6 MILLION