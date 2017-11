Nov 22 (Reuters) - MOBIPLUS AB (PUBL):

* Q3 REVENUE SEK 6.3 MILLION VERSUS SEK 3.6 MILLION YEAR AGO‍​

* Q3 EBITDA LOSS AT SEK 290,543 VERSUS LOSS SEK 437,311 YEAR AGO ‍​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)