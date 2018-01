BRIEF-Mobotix FY 2016/17 Prelim Net Loss Of EUR 6.3 Mln

Jan 11 (Reuters) - Mobotix AG:

* PRELIM FY 2016/17 SALES OF EUR 63.1 MILLION AND NET LOSS (INCLUDING RESTRUCTURING COSTS) OF EUR 6.3 MILLION

* Q1 NET INCOME AMOUNTS TO EUR 0.3 MILLION COMPARED TO LOSS OF EUR 0.5 MILLION IN THE PREVIOUS YEAR

* Q1 GROUP SALES OF EUR 16.3 MILLION, INCREASE OF EUR 1.2 MILLION OR 8.0% COMPARED TO THE PREVIOUS YEAR

* SEES SALES AND EARNINGS IMPROVEMENTS FOR THE FOLLOWING QUARTERS AND FY 2017/18

* EXPECTS IN THE 2017/18 FINANCIAL YEAR TO RETURN TO PROFITABILITY

* SEES FY 2017/18 SALES INCREASE AROUND 3% COMPARED TO PR YEAR TO COME AT EUR 65 MILLION

* PLANNED NET INCOME FOR THE FINANCIAL YEAR 2017/18 IS CORRESPONDINGLY AROUND EUR 0.3 MILLION