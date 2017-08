BRIEF-Mobotix holds discussions on new organizational structure

Aug 15 (Reuters) - MOBOTIX AG:

* HOLDS DISCUSSIONS ON NEW ORGANIZATIONAL STRUCTURE WITHIN FRAMEWORK OF OPERATIONAL AND ORGANIZATIONAL RESTRUCTURING OF GROUP

* FY OUTLOOK REVALUATED, NOW SEES TURNOVER OF ONLY EUR 62 MILLION TO EUR 63 MILLION​​

* COSTS OF RESTRUCTURING CAN NOT YET BE ESTIMATED, THEY WILL RELATE TO ANNUAL FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AS OF SEPT 30

* EXPECTS ANNUAL LOSS OF APPROX. EUR 3.5 MILLION TO EUR 4.5 MILLION

* COSTS OF RESTRUCTURING HAVE NOT YET BEEN INCLUDED IN THIS FORECAST AND CAN THUS AGAIN INCREASE ANNUAL LOSS