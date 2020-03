March 25 (Reuters) - MOBOTIX AG:

* DEMAND FOR MOBOTIX THERMAL CAMERAS HAS INCREASED IN PAST WEEKS, SO MOBOTIX HAS INCREASED PRODUCTION IN THIS SEGMENT SIGNIFICANTLY

* IN FIRST HALF OF THE CURRENT BUSINESS YEAR 2019/20, SALES OF MOBOTIX THERMAL CAMERAS INCREASED BY APPROX. 48% FROM PREVIOUS YEAR TO APPROX. € 3.7 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)