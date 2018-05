May 8 (Reuters) - Model N Inc:

* MODEL N INC - ON MAY 4, 2018, CO AND CERTAIN OF ITS SUBSIDIARIES ENTERED INTO A CREDIT AGREEMENT - SEC FILING

* MODEL N INC - PURSUANT TO AGREEMENT LENDERS EXTENDED A TERM LOAN TO COMPANY IN AN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF $50 MILLION

* MODEL N INC - LENDERS AGREED TO ESTABLISH AN ADDITIONAL REVOLVING LINE OF CREDIT UP TO AN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF $5 MILLION Source text: (bit.ly/2wxCMLp) Further company coverage: