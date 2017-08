June 28 (Reuters) - Modern Beauty Salon Holdings Ltd -

* Fy group's revenue decreased by 10.6% to hk$693.3 million

* ‍profit attributable to equity shareholders increased to approximately hk$33.3 million in fy2017​

* Board recommended payment of a final dividend of hk1.25 cents per ordinary share for year under review