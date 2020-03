March 30 (Reuters) - Modern Dental Group Ltd:

* MODERN DENTAL GROUP LTD- FY REVENUE HK$2.40 BILLION, UP 3.6%

* MODERN DENTAL GROUP LTD- RECOMMENDED A FINAL DIVIDEND OF HK2.2 CENTS PER ORDINARY SHARE

* MODERN DENTAL GROUP LTD- OUTBREAK OF COVID-19 IS LIKELY TO AFFECT GROUP’S REVENUE AND PROFIT IN FIRST HALF OF 2020

* MODERN DENTAL GROUP LTD - FY PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE HK$161.6 MILLION VERSUS HK$85.4 MILLION