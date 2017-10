Aug 14 (Reuters) - Modern Land (China) Co Ltd

* For HY achieved contracted sales of approximately rmb9,036.3 million

* HY revenue RMB4.29 billion versus RMB4.27 billion

* HY profit attributable rmb 505.975 million versus rmb 499.559 million

* Declared interim dividend of HK2.3 cents per ordinary share and proposed bonus issue of one bonus share for every ten existing ordinary shares held