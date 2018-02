Feb 13 (Reuters) - Modern Media Holdings Ltd:

* ‍EXPECTED THAT GROUP WILL RECORD A SUBSTANTIAL DECREASE IN PROFIT FOR FY​

* EXPECTED TO RECORD A LOSS OF NO MORE THAN RMB40 MILLION FOR FY2017

* EXPECTED RESULTS DUE TO ‍WEAKENING LOCAL CONSUMPTION IN LUXURY SEGMENTS IN PRC​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: