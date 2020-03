March 18 (Reuters) - Modern Water PLC:

* MODERN WATER - MODERN WATER SIGNS $3.75M ESTIMATED VALUE THREE-YEAR PRODUCTION AGREEMENT WITH INTEGUMEN PLC

* MODERN WATER - SIGNED A THREE-YEAR REVENUE SHARING MANUFACTURING AGENCY AGREEMENT WITH INTEGUMEN PLC TO MANUFACTURE, AND PROVIDE LOGISTIC SUPPORT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: