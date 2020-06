BRIEF-Moderna And Catalent Announce Manufacturing Collaboration Of Moderna’S Covid-19 Vaccine Candidate

June 25 (Reuters) - Catalent Inc:

* MODERNA AND CATALENT ANNOUNCE COLLABORATION FOR FILL-FINISH MANUFACTURING OF MODERNA’S COVID-19 VACCINE CANDIDATE

* MODERNA INC - CATALENT WILL PROVIDE VIAL FILLING AND PACKAGING CAPACITY

* MODERNA INC - COMPANIES ARE IN DISCUSSIONS TO SECURE FILL-FINISH CAPACITY FOR CONTINUED PRODUCTION OF HUNDREDS OF MILLIONS OF ADDITIONAL DOSES

* MODERNA INC - CATALENT WILL ALSO PROVIDE CLINICAL SUPPLY SERVICES FROM ITS FACILITIES IN PHILADELPHIA

* MODERNA INC - CATALENT WILL PROVIDE STAFFING REQUIRED AT SITE TO SUPPORT PRODUCTION OF INITIAL 100 MILLION DOSES OF VACCINE CANDIDATE