BRIEF-Moderna And Merck Expand MRNA Cancer Vaccines Collaboration

May 3 (Reuters) - Merck & Co Inc:

* MODERNA AND MERCK EXPAND MRNA CANCER VACCINES COLLABORATION

* MERCK SAYS EXPANSION INCLUDES JOINT DEVELOPMENT OF MODERNA’S KRAS ONCOGENE PROGRAM, OTHER POTENTIAL MRNA CANCER VACCINES

* MERCK SAYS CO WILL MAKE $125 MILLION INVESTMENT IN MODERNA IN NEWLY PRICED SERIES H PREFERRED EQUITY

* MERCK - CO, MODERNA TO NOW ADVANCE JOINTLY MRNA-5671 IN HUMAN STUDIES, PLAN TO CONDUCT COMBINATION STUDIES WITH ADDITIONAL IMMUNO-ONCOLOGY THERAPIES

* MERCK - CO TO BE RESPONSIBLE FOR CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT OF MRNA-5671, ASSOCIATED COSTS; MODERNA TO BE RESPONSIBLE FOR CLINICAL SUPPLY, ASSOCIATED COSTS

* MERCK - FOLLOWING HPOC STUDIES, CO MAY OPT-IN ON FURTHER DEVELOPMENT, COMMERCIALIZATION OF MRNA-5671 UPON PAYMENT OF UNDISCLOSED FEE TO MODERNA

* MERCK SAYS FOLLOWING OPT-IN, PARTIES WILL SHARE EQUALLY GLOBAL NET PROFITS, COSTS ASSOCIATED WITH MRNA-5671