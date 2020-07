BRIEF-Moderna And ROVI Announce Collaboration For OUS Fill-Finish Manufacturing Of Moderna's COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate

July 9 (Reuters) - Moderna Inc:

* MODERNA AND ROVI ANNOUNCE COLLABORATION FOR OUS FILL-FINISH MANUFACTURING OF MODERNA’S COVID-19 VACCINE CANDIDATE

* MODERNA INC - ROVI WILL PROVIDE VIAL FILLING AND PACKAGING CAPACITY

* MODERNA INC - MODERNA’S PHASE 3 STUDY OF APPROXIMATELY 30,000 PARTICIPANTS, IS EXPECTED TO BEGIN IN JULY 2020

* MODERNA - COLLABORATION FOR LARGE-SCALE, COMMERCIAL FILL-FINISH MANUFACTURING OF MRNA VACCINE CANDIDATE AGAINST COVID-19 AT ROVI’S FACILITY IN MADRID

* MODERNA - AGREEMENT ON VACCINE CANDIDATE INTENDED IN PRINCIPLE TO SUPPLY MARKETS OUTSIDE OF U.S. STARTING IN EARLY 2021

