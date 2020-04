BRIEF-Moderna Announces Award From BARDA For Up To $483 Mln To Accelerate Development Of MRNA Vaccine Against Novel Coronavirus

April 16 (Reuters) -

* MODERNA ANNOUNCES AWARD FROM BARDA FOR UP TO $483 MILLION TO ACCELERATE DEVELOPMENT OF MRNA VACCINE (MRNA-1273) AGAINST NOVEL CORONAVIRUS

* MODERNA SAYS AWARD WILL FUND MANUFACTURING PROCESS SCALE-UP TO ENABLE LARGE-SCALE PRODUCTION OF MRNA-1273 IN 2020 FOR PANDEMIC RESPONSE

* MODERNA SAYS BARDA WILL FUND ADVANCEMENT OF MRNA-1273 TO FDA LICENSURE

* MODERNA SAYS NIH-LED PHASE 1 STUDY OF MRNA-1273 EXPANDING TO ADDITIONAL 6 COHORTS OF OLDER ADULTS, ELDERLY ADULTS

* MODERNA SAYS MRNA-1273 PHASE 2 STUDY EXPECTED TO BEGIN IN Q2 2020, FOLLOWING SAFETY DATA FROM ONGOING PHASE 1 STUDY

* MODERNA SAYS PLANS TO HIRE UP TO 150 NEW TEAM MEMBERS IN U.S. THIS YEAR

* MODERNA SAYS SUBJECT TO DATA FROM STUDIES AND DISCUSSIONS WITH REGULATORS, MRNA-1273 PHASE 3 STUDY COULD BEGIN AS SOON AS FALL 2020