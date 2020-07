BRIEF-Moderna Announces Expansion Of Barda Agreement To Support Larger Phase 3 Program For Vaccine Against COVID-19

July 26 (Reuters) - Moderna Inc:

* MODERNA ANNOUNCES EXPANSION OF BARDA AGREEMENT TO SUPPORT LARGER PHASE 3 PROGRAM FOR VACCINE (MRNA-1273) AGAINST COVID-19

* MODERNA-ADDITIONAL FUNDING TO SUPPORT EXPANDED MRNA-1273 CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT PLAN INCLUDING 30,000 PARTICIPANT PHASE 3 COVE STUDY CONDUCTED WITH NIH

* MODERNA-ADDITIONAL FUND OF UP TO $472 MILLION TO SUPPORT PHASE 3 STUDY OF CO’S MRNA VACCINE CANDIDATE AGAINST COVID-19

* THE TOTAL VALUE OF AWARD IS NOW APPROXIMATELY $955 MILLION

* MODERNA - CO REMAINS ON TRACK TO BE ABLE TO DELIVER ABOUT 500 MILLION DOSES PER YEAR, AND POSSIBLY UP TO 1 BILLION DOSES PER YEAR, BEGINNING IN 2021